Sentence was further deferred on a man caught with cannabis plants worth £2,000.

John Rowlands, of Callender Gardens, previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his home address between January 5 and June 25 last year. The court heard police executed a search warrant while Rowlands was not at home.

Solicitor George Donnelly said the 30-year-old’s mental health had deteriorated in recent weeks. His case was continued until next month.