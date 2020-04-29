Cartoon characters putting a smile on faces of city children

Popular children’s cartoon characters have been on walkabout around the city schemes helping to put a smile on faces as they go.

Meghan Lynch from Menzieshill has been among a number of women donning an alter ego during lockdown.

The 24-year-old has been joined by others including Frances Lynch, Claire Fleming, Joanne Watters, Stevie Rice and Danni Curran who have been taking it in shifts to go around areas of the city, including Charleston. Meghan said: “We started doing this last week.

So Tomorrow at 5pm spider man is coming out with us 😁😁😁 Lion king and paw potrol Doing menzieshill … start off earn crescent , spay drive shops . Spar up to st ninians school , along tweed , back along Charleston drive , south road . Hope to see you all Tomorrow 🙂 pic.twitter.com/klms3DWD2b — Meghan Lynch (@MeghanL29017721) April 25, 2020

“It was more for some of the areas that hadn’t maybe had a chance to see the superheroes.

“We’ve been out a lot in recent days and it’s been great to see the reaction from the kids.”

While out and about the group – which also includes Simba from the Lion King – have been getting the seal of approval from passing motorists.

Meghan added: “With the nice weather it has been warmer in the costumes but it’s gone down really well with those in the local community and we’ve had a few toots from passing traffic.”