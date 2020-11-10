Carseview unit closed due to coronavirus, with staff and patients reportedly infected

A unit at Dundee’s Carseview Centre has been shut to visitors and new admissions after staff and patients tested positive for coronavirus.

NHS Tayside has confirmed the centre’s learning disability assessment unit at Carseview Centre has been shut after positive Covid-19 tests.

However, the board has denied allegations that “high risk” patients in the unit may not receive treatment due to the infection.

A member of staff at the centre anonymously tipped off the Tele about the outbreak, while also claiming there had been mismanagement.

They said: “There have been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 among patients within the learning disability unit at the Carseview Centre and a further two among the staff.

“This started last week with a member of staff testing positive but the management decided to not implement restrictions or testing.

“The two patients subsequently tested positive but staff were instructed to stop calling relatives to inform of the outbreak.

“Relatives were also allowed to continue to visit the unit during this time. ”

The staff member alleged that senior management were not following procedures and were trying to keep it quiet.

The whistleblower said: “These patients are high risk and may not receive treatment due to their conditions.”

They also speculated that the virus had been brought into the facility by visiting family members.

A spokesman for the health board said: “NHS Tayside’s infection prevention and control team is investigating a small number of cases of Covid-19 in staff and patients at the learning disability assessment unit at Carseview Centre.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place and all staff are being offered testing.

“Contact tracing is underway and a small number of staff are self-isolating. Patients are being clinically assessed and monitored, and will be offered testing where this is appropriate.

“The unit has been closed to visitors. Staff have contacted family and carers of all patients in the unit to inform them of the situation.”

The board refuted the suggestion that patients in the unit were not receiving treatment due to their conditions, and said they would receive the same level of care as any other person.

NHS Tayside has also said the suggestion the virus had been passed on from visiting relatives could not be substantiated.