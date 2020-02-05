Carseview patient Michael: Dundee mental health centre is violating my rights

A patient at Dundee’s mental health inpatient unit claims the centre is violating his rights by locking him in his room overnight.

Michael Irvine checked into Carseview voluntarily last month for help with his chronic anxiety condition.

As an informal patient – one who attends a mental health service without being detained under the Mental Health Act – Michael is free to leave the facility as and when he wishes.

However, he claims to be locked in his room from 8.30pm to 8.30am, a move he calls a “huge breach of our rights”.

Michael, 36, who has now discharged himself and returned to his Hilltown home, said: “I was terrified to come back here – my GP advised the place was different but it’s exactly the same.

“Me and many other patients’ human rights are breached on a daily basis. I’m being made to wait three days without medication to help with my anxiety and we’re getting child-sized portions at meal times.

“The staff sit in their offices all night and they don’t approach patients to ask if they’re okay when they are clearly distressed and banging their heads off the walls.

“Patients basically have to help other patients the majority of the time.

“The NHS is breaching our human rights and staff are bound by their policies. They could get sacked for even giving us leftover food. It’s not on.”

A spokesman for the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland (MWC), manages 25% of all visits on an unannounced basis, confirmed inspectors paid an unannounced visit to the centre last week after previously raising concerns about staffing and care planning. Michael was among 17 patients to relay their concerns to the watchdog.

Michael’s claims are the latest in a series to emerge from Carseview in recent weeks. The centre is at the core of an ongoing independent inquiry into Tayside mental health services that is due to be published next month.

But others, such as Ardler woman Rona Foy, have praised nurses at the centre for their hard work and patience with those with mental health issues.

NHS Tayside said: “We can confirm that there was an unannounced visit from the Mental Welfare Commission to Carseview on 22 January. A total of 17 patients chose to meet with by the MWC and we welcome all input and feedback.

“All inpatient areas are locked overnight for safety and security reasons and staff are available should a patient approach them when in distress.

“All patient meals are portion controlled and calorie rated and the quality is regularly reviewed.

“Meals provided at Carseview meet all standards currently stipulated by Health Facilities Scotland – no staff would be disciplined for handing out extra portions.”