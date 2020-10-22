Cars submerged as flood water blocks A92 in Angus

Tankers are being brought in to drain an Angus road submerged by flood water.

The A92 was closed between Montrose and Arbroath on Thursday morning following heavy overnight rain.

Photos of the are showed several cars submerged in the water, which had gathered in a dip in the road.

The affected stretches of the A92 are Ethiebeaton to Ardestie and Ardestie to Muirdrum, the Ardestie underpass and Hawke Hill.

The A92 is one of several roads in the region affected by the rain, and a Met Office yellow weather warning was issued until 11am.

A spokesman for Angus Council said Colliston Station Road and Ravensby Road in Carnoustie are currently closed.

Sandbags have been issued to residents in Wellbank and Friockheim Main Street, while Hillside is affected by localised flooding from the fields.