Cars overturned in two separate collisions in Dundee

A car overturned in a crash which saw a busy Dundee road closed for over an hour.

The collision, involving a 4×4 and a hatchback, occurred on the Arbroath Road, near the Kingsway at 6.50pm last night.

It is unknown if anyone involved in the accident was seriously injured.

One local described the scene, stating emergency services were in attendance.

He said: “Fire trucks and police cars were there and a guy was sitting in the entrance to Grossets butchers, with foil wrapped around him and a bandage on his head.

“That’s been a bad crash and I really hope everyone who was involved are okay.

“I didn’t see the actual crash but I saw a 4×4, which looked like an SUV Warrior pick-up truck, being picked by Ninewells Garage.

“Another car had also been picked up and was on the back of another emergency vehicle.

“Police were opening the road back up again at around 7.40pm.”

Police Scotland later confirmed that the road had been re-opened just after 8pm.

A spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a crash on the Arbroath Road

“The cars involved were a 4×4 and a hatchback.

“One vehicle was overturned and services were in attendance.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “Two appliances were in attendance to make the scene safe and they left just after 7pm.”

Meanwhile, a driver had a lucky escape after a dramatic crash in Dundee left their car upside down in the road.

The crash, which took place on Blackness Road at around 5.30pm on Sunday night, involved two cars.

Police and fire engines quickly arrived at the scene, closing the street off to traffic.

The driver of the upturned red hatchback was looked over by ambulance staff, however it was decided that no hospital treatment was needed.

The car was soon hauled off and the street was reopened.

A blue Nissan Duke which had been parked on the street was also left badly damaged in the collision, and was removed from the street yesterday.

Matthew Nicholson, a 26-year-old resident, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash, said: “I hear a really big bang at around five or six in the evening, so when I looked out the window I saw an upside down car in the street.

“The firemen arrived, then the police. It was two engines first, then the police squad car, then the road traffic squad or whatever it’s called.

© Courtesy Matthew Nicholson

“They were all here for about an hour before they left. Something like that, it’s not happened here before that I know of.”

Rhys Foy, another resident of the street, added: “I was just at home when I heard the sound of metal on metal outside.

“Later on I heard a bit more of a commotion, police and ambulance sirens outside, but other than that I didn’t hear very much. I think it was a bit further up the street from me.”

A spokeswoman for Scotland Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to an RTC on the Blackness Road where one vehicle was over-turned.

“Firefighters quickly made the scene safe and and the vehicles occupant was left in the hands of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.30pm on Sunday 20 September 2020, police were called to a report of a car on its roof after colliding with a parked car in Blackness Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the male driver was checked over by paramedics and did not require hospital treatment.”