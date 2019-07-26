‘Selfish’ parking leading to problems with bins being emptied, says Dundee councillor

A councillor believes selfish parking is meaning rubbish is not being uplifted in his ward.

Donald Hay hit out after pictures emerged showing cars blocking Eurobins on Rosefield Street earlier this week.

One resident said that the council was unable to uplift some bins near the junction with Blackness Road on Tuesday.

The latest incident comes after problems were previously highlighted in May.

Residents claimed parking by some drivers was “nothing short of disgraceful” and Mr Hay insisted more needs to be done to tackle the problem.

He said: “I have received a number of complaints about the overflowing bins around these particular streets.

“There have also been issues about fly-tipping.

“There is no denying the problem with vehicles parking in this manner and it can only be adding to the difficulties.

“If the council can’t uplift the rubbish it’s going to create further issues with overflowing bins that has led to gulls opening bags.

“We may need to speak to wardens and local police about cars which are parked illegally.”

Mr Hay believes tenants, as well as those parking for work, should be more careful about where they leave their cars.

He added: “It’s stating the obvious but most residents have cars, in some cases more than one.

“I would urge tenants to be more mindful when parking so we aren’t exacerbating the issues with the bins.

“Commuters may also be parking on these streets before walking to their place of work, so they will also need to be mindful.

“It may well be the case that tenants might have to park further away from their properties.”

Councillor Anne Rendall, neighbourhood services convener, called on all city residents to play their part in keeping the city clean.

She said: “I would ask that drivers help us to allow these bins to be collected by parking responsibly and considerately to allow our collection vehicles to remove waste safely.

“Access issues can prevent collections from taking place.

“Each year we carry out nearly 8 million bin collections across the city and we receive around 8,000 complaints, which means 99.9% of the service goes according to schedule.

“We would ask everyone to help us keep the city clean.”