A Dundee multiple sclerosis sufferer has used her talents to raise money for the charity that helps to care for her.

Carolyn Craigie decided to give back to the MS Therapy Centre after receiving treatment from the Peddie Street group.

Creative Carolyn is often in “excruciating” pain and acts as a carer to her mum, but still found the time to design handmade Christmas cards.

In doing so, she has raised almost £500 for a cause close to her heart.

Carolyn said: “I can’t believe how much I made.

“It got to the stage where I couldn’t keep up with trying to make them.

“Some of the girls at the centre were doing walks to raise money but I can’t walk that far.

“I used to do a lot of dress-making, but I wasn’t sure what I could do to raise funds.

“One of the girls said I should try something creative because I’m quite crafty.

“That’s where it started. I began making the cards in September and they ended up selling quite quickly.”

Carolyn attends weekly therapy sessions at the Dundee centre and is grateful for the access to equipment like the hyperbaric oxygen chamber and for the opportunity to meet friends who are experiencing similar challenges.

The centre is run entirely by volunteers and is totally reliant on donations so Carolyn felt inspired to give up her time.

She said: “They’re a really good crowd of people and the chamber does help a bit. This is just my way of paying them back.”

Centre manager Sheila Mitchell said: “It is a fantastic amount.

“We love having people like Carolyn. She’s bubbly and lots of fun.

“When you find people who have the disability of MS and they set their own personal challenges, it’s lovely to see.”