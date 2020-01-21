Carolina House Trust on lookout for foster carers in Dundee and Angus

They say that raising a family is one of the toughest yet most rewarding jobs you can do.

Now Scotland’s oldest children’s charity, Carolina House Trust, is looking for big hearted locals to do that rewarding job and become foster carers in Dundee and Angus.

The trust is currently recruiting new foster carers to support young people and has launched a recruitment campaign that leads into “Skills To Foster” training beginning on March 8.

The charity will be visiting shopping centres, supermarkets and large employers to raise awareness of the organisation and inspire potential carers.

The role of a foster caring is effectively a full time job, so the trust is on the lookout for people in Tayside over the age of 21 who do not have any other employment and who are able to fully commit to helping young people who are in need of a loving home and family.

From its headquarters in Dundee, Carolina House Trust places young people with foster carers, supported lodgings carers as well as offering residential care. More than 5,000 children across Scotland live with foster families and Carolina House Trust has many more referrals made to it than it has carers.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Being a foster carer is a hugely rewarding but demanding role.

Nurturing a young person in a safe environment and supporting them to reach their potential can transform their life.

The charity supports foster carers with a supervising social worker, training, peer support, 24/7 on-call support and provides a remuneration package for approved carers.

Young people placed with their foster carers can benefit from support from placement support workers, therapeutic input and have access to a programme of events.

Applicants are assessed and provided with training as part of an approval process which ensures the individual is confident in their decision to be a foster carer and the charity can be certain that they can offer a safe and positive home environment for young people.

A spokeswoman said: “At Carolina House Trust we firmly believe that every child and young person deserves the opportunity to reach their potential and enjoy a safe and nurturing childhood.

“Our focus is on providing positive outcomes for all children and young people by providing them with excellent care and personalised, dedicated support from our carers and staff.”