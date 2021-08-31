Carnoustie women scared to go out alone following attacks

A police warning to women in Carnoustie to not go out alone following attacks has brought fear and worry to the Angus town.

Several local women have said they think the attacks are linked and could have been carried out by the same person.

Others have said they are too scared to go out alone in the near future and will be stopping their daughters and friends from doing so too.

Avoid walking alone

Police are urging people in Carnoustie to stick to well-lit areas and avoid walking alone after two separate attacks on women in the town.

They are not currently linking the assaults, but have not ruled out a connection.

Officers are investigating the incidents, which happened three weeks apart, and have increased officer patrols.

In the first, near Craigmill Den on August 11, a woman was approached from behind by a man who pushed her to the ground.

She managed to fight him off and he ran towards Easthaven.

The second incident happened in the area of Shanwell Road at 9.45pm on Thursday August 26.

Both women were unhurt but very shaken by the attacks.

Very concerned

Carnoustie resident Betty Munro, 57, said: “They do sound like they are happening in similar woodland areas that many people enjoy for walking and running.

“I would be very concerned if my daughter was to be running in either area – as she frequently has with no problem for years.

“It’s upsetting that we should not feel safe to use these paths without a chaperone due to the actions of one individual.

“I hope he is traced and taken into custody very soon and the community is able to enjoy these lovely walks without fear again.”

One worried woman pointed out the attacker was said to have a bruised thumb, while the second was wearing white, latex gloves and wondered if this was an attempt to hide the feature.

Another woman, who asked not to be named, said: “The wearing of latex gloves on the second occasion the police have spoken about sounds downright creepy.

“They are not part of your usual running gear.

“This sounds concerning given that the first victim noticed the bruise on her attacker’s thumbnail.

“That makes you think it was the same perpetrator who was trying to hide that distinguishing make on the second occasion.”

‘He could be living in the same street’

A woman in her early 30s said it was very concerning to think the person responsible could be living among them.

She said: “It makes you worry and look at everyone you pass.

“He could be living next door or in the very same street – that’s a horrible thought.

“I think it sounds like the person knows the area well and knows where to go to find women in quiet areas.

“These paths have been enjoyed by generations of townspeople.

“It’s very sad that he is preventing us from doing so. I for one will definitely not be going out for my usual walks until this man, or men, is caught.

“Only then will women in Carnoustie feel safe to go back out alone again – until then there’s going to be a lot of fear.”

Police reassurance for the public

Chief Inspector Leanne Blacklaw, local area commander for Angus, said: “We are aware of concerns in Carnoustie and social media comments and I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing all we can to trace those responsible.

“Local residents should feel able to go about their day to day business, but I would urge them to remain cautious when out alone, be aware of your surroundings.

“Walk with a friend if you can, take your mobile mobile phone, keep to well lit areas, remove ear phones – these are all simple tips to keep safe.

“We have stepped up patrols in the town and I would encourage members of the public to approach officers with any concerns you may have.”

Information relating to the first attack can be given by calling Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0998 of August 11.

Information relating to the second incident can be given by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3774 of August 26.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.