Carnoustie woman assaulted twice by same attacker, sparking police appeal

Police are appealing for information after a Carnoustie woman was assaulted twice in one night by the same attacker.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was first assaulted while walking along Lochend Road at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

She was able to escape the man who assaulted her and run to Barry Road, however he then caught her again.

White male around 30 years of age

She was assisted by two members of the public, one of whom was a motorist who stopped to help.

The attacker is described as a white male, 30 years of age, 5ft 10 and slim build with a spotty complexion.

Positive line of inquiry

Police are now following a positive line of inquiry, however they are still asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

They have particularly asked anyone who may have been driving by at the time and caught the attack on a dashcam to get in contact.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3025 of June 24.”