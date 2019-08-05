Carnoustie Scouts take part in bi-annual jamborette in USA

Carnoustie Scouts had a blast in the States at a bi-annual jamborette.

The 26 Scouts aged between 11 and 18 spent two weeks in the US, alongside seven leaders, taking part in native American-themed activities as part of the International Jamborette Summer Camp.

The camp played host to Scouts from across the world and included activities such as deep sea fishing, kayaking, horsemanship, all terrain vehicles, woodmanship, zip wire and cowboy shooting, along with trips to the NASA space centre and three theme parks at Universal, Volcano Bay and Islands of Adventure.

Group Scout leader, Kenny Lee, said: “We shared a camp site with Americans and Canadians and the activities were with Scouts from various countries across the world.

“Loads of fundraising activities took place before the trip and the Scouts – and their families – could opt in to as many or as few as they wished.

“The more they took part in, the more their final invoice amount came down.

“The fundraising activities included delivering leaflets in Carnoustie and Monifieth for local businesses, selling homemade wooden reindeer at Christmas, selling sticky toffee puddings, running fundraising camps and bag-packs at local supermarkets.

“The leaders were highly impressed with the youth members who were great ambassadors for Scottish Scouting and the local area.

“They had the opportunity to try new activities and skills and make friends with other Scouts from across the globe.

“The older group, aged 13 and over, enjoyed the tubing.

“This involved ‘relaxing’ on a tube and floating down the Ichetucknee River in North Central Florida which was like going through a live safari park seeing turtles, snakes and a variety of birds.

“The younger group had all their activities on site and they enjoyed all the water activities, especially the motor boating through Lake Norris and alligator spotting.

“There were no problems with home sickness although all the Scouts are used to camping and being away from home – albeit not for two weeks and not on the other side of the Atlantic.

“Many of the Scouts were upset to be leaving the jamborette and their new Scouting friends.

“The new Scout hashtag is #skillsforlife and for all the youth present at the jamborette they certainly learned new skills which will become lifelong memories.

“It has been an amazing opportunity for all the Scouts to attend such an event.

“The Americans were great hosts and went out of their way to do anything and everything to ensure everyone had the best time.”

For further details on joining Scouts, please contact Kenny at gslcarnoustie@gmail.com or visit their website at carnoustiescouts.org.uk.