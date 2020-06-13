Carnoustie residents warned to watch out following the return of a ‘dive-bombing’ buzzard

Cyclists and joggers have been warned to steer clear of a footpath where a nesting buzzard is swooping on passers-by.

The winged menace first made headlines in 2017 after it attacked multiple runners, though it is not clear whether this latest bird is the same one.

The crazed bird, which has been spotted near Carnoustie High School, has sparked discussion online with a number of people sharing their own horror stories after being divebombed.

And Scotland’s leading animal welfare charity has advised people keep away and wait for the aerial terror to calm down.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, Mike Flynn, said: “This kind of behaviour is not uncommon in nesting birds.

“In this case it appears the buzzard is either defending a nest site, its young or its breeding territory.

“It will see the cyclists and joggers as potential threats and will be trying to keep them away.

“Usually birds will only act in this manner during the breeding season, in which case the best advice would be to steer clear of the area the buzzard is defending for the next few weeks or so.”

Those in the area have claimed that the buzzard tends not to attack walkers, and instead targets people who are running and cycling.

A local Facebook page, OurCarnoustie, has warned those in the area to watch out, saying: “The dive bombing buzzard is back at the back of the high school.

“Watch yourselves when in the area as it could attack you from behind when you least expect it.

“Three years ago a few runners ended up with minor injuries.

“It’s currently nesting season so it likely to have chicks in a nest somewhere nearby that it’s trying to protect.”

One resident said: “It never dive-bombs me on my walk, but I have seen it attack folk who are running.”

Another added: “That’s at the back of the high school, it’s been off my running route for a few weeks.

“I got bombed by this one a few years ago and it wasn’t fun.”