Carnoustie residents left ‘shocked’ and ‘gutted’ after crime spree

Thieves wreaked havoc in an Angus town, stole a car and destroyed a prized motorbike.

Residents of Carnoustie have been left “shocked” and “gutted” after the crime spree, which resulted in a number of high-value items being stolen or destroyed.

It is believed the pair struck while their victims were asleep, breaking into multiple homes in the early hours of Thursday.

Elaine Scott, a teacher at Morgan Academy, was left devastated after the brazen thugs stole her motorcycle and took it for a joy ride down her street.

The thieves caused £1,000 worth of damaged to her beloved bike, before ditching it less than a mile away from her home on Collier Street.

She said: “I’m absolutely gutted, I saved up for years and years to get that bike.

“It was my pride and joy, I’m not afraid to say that. I loved that bike.

“What gives someone the right to take something that someone else has worked hard for.

“I’ve lived here for years and years, and I’ve never known something like this to happen.”

The Suzuki motorcycle was Elaine’s main method of transport, and without it she will have to get the bus to Dundee where she is teaching the children of key workers.

She added: “I don’t even know if I’ll be able to afford a replacement, the chances are that’s me done with driving for a while.”

Peter Murphy, a former secondary school rector, also lost his main method of transport to the thieves, who stole his silver Volkswagen Polo.

The crooks also made off with the 87-year-old’s 40in TV, along with his iPad and several bank cards.

It is believed that the robbers broke into the house while Peter and his family were asleep upstairs.

The former Angus councillor said: “I’m obviously shocked.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before, and I’ve lived here for almost 50 years.

“It’s a shock to ourselves and our neighbours.

“The police suspect that it’s two people, and I’m happy to say that they believe they’ve found my car.

“They’re doing forensic testing on it now and it’s going to be returned to me.”

Police have been approached for comment.