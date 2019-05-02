Carnoustie residents assured that town’s paddling pool will open as normal this year

Carnoustie residents have been assured that the town’s paddling pool will open as normal this year.

Carnoustie and District Independent councillor Brian Boyd said the area had been “particularly busy” as people enjoyed the recent warm weather, but the empty pool had sparked concern that it would remain unused during the summer.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “The paddling pool is not normally filled and open for use at this time of year.

“Repairs are to be carried out and it will open as scheduled between June and September.”