Carnoustie pervert who secretly filmed naked teenage girl has sentence deferred

Sentence has been further deferred on a pervert caught filming a teenage girl while she was naked.

William Geddes, of Braehead Drive, Carnoustie, previously pleaded guilty on indictment to charges under the Sexual Offences Scotland Act and to possessing indecent images of children between December 2010 and May 2014. Geddes, 59, was rumbled when the woman spotted a folder on the computer with her name.

When she opened it she found more than 30 videos of her dressing and undressing.

Geddes was due to be sentenced but as social work reports were not available, Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence until April 17.