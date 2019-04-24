Carnoustie pensioner who collapsed says thanks to lifesavers

An Angus pensioner has thanked the leisure centre workers who saved his life.

David Hutcheon, 68, from Carnoustie, paid tribute to Lisa Lawrence, 34, and Rebecca Hutchison, 18, when he returned to Arbroath Sports Centre for the first time since he collapsed.

He said he could not thank them enough and would forever be grateful, but Lisa and Rebecca shrugged off their hero tags. “We were just doing what we are trained to do,” said duty manager Lisa. “We’re just glad we got there in time.”

David had been playing five-a-side football when he collapsed. Lisa and Rebecca started CPR before applying the defibrillator to his chest, which managed to re-start his heart.

He was taken to hospital, and later underwent a triple bypass operation.

He added: “I wanted to go back and thank Lisa and Rebecca for saving my life.”