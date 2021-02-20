Carnoustie pensioner thanks people who rushed to help him after he suddenly collapsed at bus stop

An Angus pensioner has thanked the group of complete strangers who helped him after he suddenly collapsed at a Carnoustie bus stop.

Iain Wallace, 67, was waiting for his bus to get a bone marrow sample taken at Ninewells hospital on Tuesday morning when he realised “something wasn’t feeling right.”

He said: “My wife had just dropped me off at the bus stop next to the Aboukir Hotel, I’d told her I’d get the bus to the hospital myself.

“I was sort of half sitting half standing at the bus stop when I started to feel a bit dizzy and queasy.

“I realised something wasn’t feeling right, then I saw the bus come along and next thing I knew I was looking through the bottom of the bus shelter.

“My first thought was to call my wife so that she would know what happened.

“Then this young lady appeared, she tried to prop me up but I fell back on the ground so I stayed down there.”

More good Samaritans soon began coming over to help Iain, keeping him warm and calling an ambulance.

He added: “I was starting to get pretty cold and another man came over and gave me the rubber mat from the back of his car to lie on.

“There was also another guy who lived across the road and came out with a sheepskin coat and a hot water bottle.

“I was actually lying on the ground for close to an hour, there was a mix-up when we phoned the ambulance and they went to the wrong place.

“When they got to me though, they were great, they took excellent care of me.”

Iain was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was treated for a few scrapes and bruises from the fall, before being taken to his original appointment.

He is now recovering at home and sends his thanks to all those who helped him.

“I think it’s great, but I’m not surprised by it,” Iain said.

“Carnoustie is a great place, with great people, so this is the type of thing that would happen.

“Even all the other people who passed by where asking how I was and checking to see if I needed help.

“It’s very refreshing to see.”