Carnoustie parents warned of a new app which allows video chatting with strangers

Parents of pupils at Carnoustie High have been told to beware of an app which gives strangers the opportunity to video chat with their children online.

The app, called OmeTV, is an online video-chatting service which allows strangers to connect and talk over text, voice and video chat.

OmeTV is one of many video-chat apps which can be found on the app store, with others such as Omegle and Chat Roulette also providing the same service.

The app is moderated, with “inappropriate” behaviour leading to bans, however it has been linked to child predators in the past.

OmeTV has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, and is designed for users who are 17 or older, however it is very easy for children to gain access to the platform.

Carnoustie High School warned parents of the danger which these kinds of chat apps place children in, saying on their school app: “We have just become aware that a number of our pupils have downloaded an app called OME.TV – this app allows live contact via webcam with random other people across the world who have downloaded the same app.

“This contact can simply be initiated by a swipe on the screen and no personal information is given. As you can imagine, we are very concerned about how others may choose to use this app and would encourage all parents to check phones and delete the app if it has been downloaded. Please contact school if you have any further questions.”

One parent said: “I’m not too worried for my own son, but I think for younger pupils it could definitley be an issue.”