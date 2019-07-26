Carnoustie nursery staff ‘delighted’ to be named one of the best in Scotland

A nursery has been ranked as one of the best facilities of its kind in the country by parents.

Scallywags Children’s Nursery in Carnoustie was voted in the Top 20 out of more than 1,000 early years settings across Scotland.

Staff said: “We were delighted to be named as a top 20 nursery in Scotland.

“Our dedicated staff team works extremely hard to ensure children and families are welcomed into our nursery where we plan for children’s individual learning styles ensuring they have fun as they learn.

“Thank you to all who voted.”

The #Top20Nurseries2019 Award is an accolade from the day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk highlighted the dedication of the Scallywags staff. She said: “On behalf of the ‘family’ staff team at Scallywags Children’s Nursery and Pre-school, they are thrilled and delighted to be honoured with a Top 20 Award for Scotland.

“It’s so important to reflect and share all the appreciation from the many families and children we care for and support, highlighting the dedication, motivation and hard work from the outstanding team.”