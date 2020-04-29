Carnoustie mum Tina takes on gruelling 1,000-mile challenge for the second time in three years

A Carnoustie woman is currently taking on a gruelling 1,000-mile running challenge for the second time in a bid to raise funds for two causes close to her heart.

Tina Robertson has run 365.5 miles since January and hopes to reach her target of 1,000 miles by the end of the year.

The 37-year-old, who successfully completed the Race the Distance challenge in 2017, has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Ward 29 at Ninewells Hospital and CLIC Sargent.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Danielle, was looked after by Ward 29 after undergoing a procedure to straighten her legs.

© DC Thomson

She said: “My daughter had to have both her legs broken and plates put in to straighten them out. Her legs pointed inwards and she was having pain walking.

“She was in Ward 29 for a week, during which time I stayed in their poppy suite. It was just so great having some like that so near for the parents and I wanted to raise money for them because they were so nice to us and made the whole experience better.”

Tina, who works as an admissions officer at Abertay University, is completing three-mile runs first thing in the morning to fit around her busy schedule.

She said: “I know what to expect this time and I know not to panic if I have a couple of days off. Last time I was panicking that I’d fallen behind and then would end up doing even more. I’m more relaxed this time.

“It’s a virtual challenge where you then have to upload your evidence and you get the medals. You can pick different challenges – I’ve gone for the 1,000 miles because it will be harder.

“Most days I aim to do three miles, but will sometimes stretch it to four or five to get a day back. Plus, given the situation we’re currently in it’s not like I can make any excuses.

“I’m also raising money for CLIC Sargent. It’s a charity I pay every month to and even though I’ve not been affected by children’s cancer, I have had three relatives affected by cancer itself.”

So, what do her family think of her valiant efforts to complete the challenge for a second time?

“Danielle is pleased that I’m trying to raise money for the ward because she really liked all the nurses. Obviously we’ve still got contact with them and are going back in for the follow-up operation so we just want to help as much as we can,” she said.

“My husband keeps saying I’m nuts but he’s proud of me.

“This will definitely be the very, very last time I do it.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking this link.