Carnoustie MasterChef contestant Ross earns coveted apron but bows out of TV cooking contest

An Angus businessman’s MasterChef dream came to an end in the second round of the popular TV show tonight.

Carnoustie man Ross Smyth showed his cooking credentials by impressing the judges to reach the second round of the contest and a prized MasterChef apron.

But his efforts cooking for two former champions proved to be not quite good enough for him to advance to the quarter-finals of the popular cooking competition.

For his opening dish, Ross cooked lobster Thermidor with chips for judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

The first contestant featured on the show, he said to Gregg: “I’m here to fulfil an ambition to cook for yourself and John.

“And hopefully to validate that I can cook at a reasonable level.”

Posh nosh

Of his lobster thermidor and chips, he added: “It’s both ends of the scale – posh nosh and standard nosh, mix them together and there’s incredible taste.”

John said: “Lobster thermidor is an absolute classic!”

After serving up his dish, Gregg said Ross’ lobster was cooked very well, adding: “It’s still firm, it’s sweet and succulent. The Thermidor sauce is nicely made with a salty tang of gruyere cheese. My chips are nicely cooked. I’m happy with this.”

John’s only criticism was that the mustard was lacking.

“You have made a really lovely bechamel sauce which was smooth and velvety. Good on you!”, he added.

After the judges’ comments, Ross was delighted. “Overwhelmed,” he said. “The guys were happy with it.”

Eliminator

Ross wasn’t fortunate enough to gain an apron following the first round, meaning he had to cook again in the eliminator round when the remaining three contestants were given their favourite ingredient to create a dish from.

Presented with his favourite ingredient, crab, Ross aid he was “nervous”, as he cooked a crab tian with individual layers of tomato, capers and brown crab meat, a layer of avocado and a final one, topping it with white crab meat.

Gregg said he thought it tasted really good, but was “slightly disappointed there was no cooking”, with John adding he thought it tasted pretty good together.

Ross said: “The guys maybe thought it was a little style over substance.”

Gregg loved the taste of the dish, but was disappointed there was no cooking with John adding that he had gone from one extreme to the other following his lobster Thermidor.

“I would be absolutely delighted to get an apron. Personally, I can’t see it, sometime you know things and trust your gut and I am going for my gut on this one,” said the Carnoustie businessman after his efforts.

Prize apron

But Ross was wrong as he was awarded one of the prized aprons.

Cooking for two former MasterChef champions, Ping Coombes and Thomas Frake, Ross was up against some tough competition in the second round.

He cooked up a starter of smoked trout tian and a main course of mussel chowder.

We love welcoming back old friends! 😍 Great to see 2014 winner @WanPingCoombes and reigning champion @thomasfrake 🏆🏆 #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/fU0v7BJX6b — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) March 1, 2021

Of his starter, John said it seemed like it was more like a “chopped up salad with some capers, radishes, celery and tomatoes and he is going to bind it all together”, while Gregg thought using the sesame oil was going to be a difficult blend.

Gregg was looking forward to his chowder – a “big, thick, hearty soup. Lovely!”

Ross said: “The skill and technique with the dishes is the blend and flavours and how well they work together, they can’t be at the opposite end of the scale. I need things to mix, to merge, to complement.”

Of his starter, Ping said everything was “dancing in her mouth”, with Thomas adding that it was “seasoned to perfection”, commenting that Ross “knows what eats well”.

Digging deep

His curried mussel chowder with potatoes, butternut squash and shallots didn’t hit the spot unfortunately.

“I never ever thought I would have to dig as deep as I’ve done. I feel wiped out!”, said Ross after serving the former winners.

“Everything is cooked very well but the dominant flavour is the chopped coriander and the bacon, with Ping adding it is just creamy bacon broth,” said Ping.

John was impressed with the cooking of the mussels but said he wanted a “vibrant soup, with Gregg adding that the big flavour was the smoky bacon.

Discussing who should go through to the quarter-finals, Gregg said: “I think Ross is a good cook, but he’s just not as good as the others.”

In the end, Tom and Madeeha earned quarter-final slots, but Ross was thrilled to been on the show, remarking: “It’s been very, very positive great experience. Passion for food will be with me until the day I die or until the day I lose my tastebuds.”

