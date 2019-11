Rohan Knight, 22, was fined after admitting to possessing cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to being found with the Class A drug at Aura nightclub on South Ward Road on September 8.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

According to defence solicitor David Duncan, Knight, of Carnoustie, was caught with 8.2g of the drug worth £350.

Sheriff Robert Dickson fined Knight £800 following his guilty plea.