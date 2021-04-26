Carnoustie drug raid finds £6,700 worth of cannabis

A 38-year-old man from Carnoustie was charged by police after a drug raid found over £6,000 worth of cannabis.

Police Scotland said a search had been carried out at a property in Burnside Gardens, Carnoustie, on Friday, April 23.

A man was arrested and charged in connection with offences relating to the distribution of controlled substances, police said.

Cash and other potentially illegal items were also found in the search.

A force spokesperson said:” Quantities of cannabis with a total value of approximately £6,700 were recovered, along with a four-figure sum of cash and various items relating to the preparation and distribution of drugs.

“Enquiries are continuing in relation to other potentially illegal items which were also recovered.”

Police said the man has been released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.