Carnoustie man banned from roads and fined after drink-driving in work van following night out

A man has been fined and banned from the roads at Dundee Sheriff Court after being caught drink-driving in his work van after a night out.

Derek Millar, of Craigmill Gardens, Carnoustie, gave a reading of 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes.

He was stopped by police on July 20 on Broughty Ferry’s Dalhousie Road and North Balmossie Street in Monifieth.

Solicitor John Boyle said Millar, 38, “bitterly regrets” his decision to drive, adding that the disqualification will have a significant impact on his job as an electrician.

Sheriff Tom Hughes disqualified Millar from driving for 18 months and fined him £450.