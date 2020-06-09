Carnoustie joiner offers to repair vandalised bridge at his wedding venue free of charge

A Carnoustie joiner has offered to repair a bridge at a historic landmark after it was destroyed by vandals.

Dave Fyffe, the owner of Dave Fyffe Joinery, has offered to fix up the ruined bridge after a group of thugs destroyed it on Thursday May 28.

The wooden bridge, which is used by the thousands of visitors to the historic mill every year, has been closed off after one of its railings was broken off and shoved into the water.

The young joiner, who started his business just five years ago, said: “I saw what happened on Facebook and it was pretty bad.

“I know Barry Mill quite well and they don’t have a lot of money to fix it themselves, so I thought that I may as well try and fix it because it’s hard to see it happening anytime soon.”

The beauty spot is quite close to Dave’s heart, with he and his partner planning to get married there.

The 29-year-old said: “I’ve gone there for years and years, and now I’ve got a two-year-old daughter and we go there as a family.

“Me and my partner are also planning to get married there in the next couple of years.”

Despite estimates for the value of the damage being into the five figures, Dave is offering to do the job free of charge, with a hand from some other local joiners.

He added: “From a guess, it make take a couple of days to repair, not too long.

“If there’s a lot of people interested in helping out, which I think there is, then it should get done pretty quickly.

“I really don’t think I could charge them for it, since they work on donations. It’s more of a nice gesture.”

The culprits responsible for the vandalism have yet to be found.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information about a vandalism to a wooden bridge at Barry Mill, near Carnoustie.

“From information provided by witnesses we have already spoken to, the damage appears to have happened sometime between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday 28th May.

“The bridge has been damaged by one of the handrails being broken off and pushed into the burn. This has now rendered the bridge unsafe and unusable.

“Estimates of the cost of repairing or replacing the bridge are well into five figures.”