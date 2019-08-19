Carnoustie hotel joins forces with international chain to boost visitor numbers

A well-known Carnoustie hotel has joined forces with an international hotel brand in a bid to boost visitor numbers.

The Corner Hotel has partnered with Indian hotel chain OYO, which is rapidly expanding across the country.

As part of the deal, the hotel will be rebranded as the OYO Corner Hotel and bookings can be made via the OYO website.

On its website, OYO describes itself as the world’s fastest growing hotel group. It has thousands of properties across its home country and recently acquired its 1,000th hotel room in the UK.

As well as Carnoustie, the brand has hotels in Edinburgh, Belfast and London.

An OYO spokeswoman said: “OYO is delighted to be working with the Corner Hotel.

“This is a family-run hotel which owner-operators Carol and Irene have made a popular part of the Carnoustie hospitality scene for 20 years. The hotel has many loyal guests and is known for its fantastic food and the warm welcome it offers.”

The spokeswoman added: “Carol and Irene will continue to own and manage the hotel and OYO will work with them to help ensure that the OYO Corner Hotel maintains visibility to visitors throughout the year and to optimise the hotel’s operations. We’re excited to have the opportunity to introduce new guests to this corner of Scotland.”