Carnoustie grandad brought back from dead after collapse during leisure centre kickabout

A grandad has told how he was brought back from the dead after collapsing during a kickabout.

David Hutcheon, 68, from Carnoustie, said he was “gone” before two female leisure centre workers ran to his aid with a defibrillator.

Mr Hutcheon needed emergency triple bypass surgery and said he will forever be grateful to the quick actions of staff at Arbroath Sports Centre.

“My heart stopped during the game and the lads put me in the recovery position and went for help,” said Mr Hutcheon.

“There was a defibrillator in the building and I wouldn’t be here to tell the tale if it wasn’t for the two leisure centre workers.”

He said the pair immediately started CPR before applying the defibrillator to his chest which managed to re-start his heart.

“I remember that it was like somebody trying to wake me up in the morning by giving me a good thump,” he said.

“I woke up just before the paramedics arrived.

“Seconds really counted – another two minutes and I wouldn’t have made it.”

The footy-mad pensioner has been playing five-a-side for the past 30 years.

He was enjoying a game with regulars from the Westport Bar in Arbroath when he took ill.

The married dad-of-two, who also has two grandchildren, said he plans to go back to Arbroath Sports Centre when he is well again to thank the two women who came to his aid.