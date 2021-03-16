Carnoustie Food is Free community garden ready to bloom once more after devastating fire

An Angus community garden devastated by a deliberate fire is set to rise from the ashes.

The Food is Free Carnoustie community garden was ravaged by a blaze at the beginning of December.

The founders and volunteers at the garden, which produces free food for the community, were devastated at the time as nothing was left of the polytunnels.

They feared it would be impossible to get up and running again in time for this year’s harvest.

However, the community rallied round and, with the help of dozens of people, the polytunnels have been replaced and the group is on target for a bumper season.

Laura Tierney, who co-founded the Panda Lane initiative five years ago, said she was devastated when the fire ripped through the allotment but has been overwhelmed by support since.

She said: “The support has been incredible.

“Andrew Gray from Auchrennie Farm, who built our original polytunnels, has been amazing and supplied us with new polytunnels free of charge.

“They were erected at the weekend which was absolutely brilliant and gets us ready to get planting and growing again.”

Laura said that she and others were already planting seeds and bringing them on at home and now the tunnels are up they can move them to the garden.

“We really feel that everything is on the right track again,” she said.

“We have a feeling of hope and a fresh start and the support we have had has been heart-warming and overwhelming.”

She said everyone was working hard to get the garden ready for the start of the new season and all being well they would be in a position to begin harvesting again from the middle of the summer.

The Food is Free scheme is part of a movement which began in Texas but has grown to include communities around the globe, which takes pieces of ground and turns them into gardens producing free harvests for everyone.

Volunteers leave fruit and vegetables at various locations across the town for locals to enjoy.

Project supporters in the town and beyond quickly got to work helping clear up the ruined polytunnel after the fire and a crowdfunding page for repairs thousands of pounds.

A 16-year-old girl was subsequently charged in connection with the fire.