Carnoustie family raises thousands of pounds for defibrillator in memory of golfer Chris Smith

By Steven Rae
September 12, 2021, 3:19 pm
Chris is survived by wife Patricia, two sons, and two grandsons.

The family of a Carnoustie golfer who died suddenly on his beloved course have raised thousands of pounds to purchase life-saving equipment in his memory.

Chris Smith, a retired primary school teacher and former Carnoustie club captain, took ill during a tournament at the iconic links on September 1.

Despite efforts from friends, first-aiders and emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a heart attack.

Chris, 68, had lived with wife Patricia in Carnoustie for 40 years.

He had sons Neil, 41, based in Denmark, and Graeme, 44, a police officer in Melbourne – along with grandsons Magnus, two, and four-month-old Caelan, who he had been due to meet.

Chris Smith was a keen golfer, having captained Carnoustie Golf Club between 1995 and 1997.

The family decided that to honour his memory they would raise £1,800 to donate a life-saving defibrillator to be housed at the course.

However, in just 12 hours, the initial target was smashed, and the family are now hoping to raise enough for two defibrillators for the course.

As of Sunday evening, the total raised on JustGiving was £3,055.

Neil said: “We’ve made enough for one defibrillator, nearly two. Any additional funds will go to a heart charity in the UK.

‘Dad would have massively appreciated it’

“To reach that level so quickly has been superb. We sincerely thank everybody for what they’ve done.

“My dad would have massively appreciated it.”

The family said they wanted to donate the equipment thank everyone “for their heroic actions in attempting to save Chris” on the day he died.

They added: “The Links Committee has agreed to place at least one extra defibrillator on the course in Chris’s memory, so that hopefully it can be used to help another player who may find themselves in distress in the future.”

The committee has kindly offered to source and install the defibrillator, and to cover the cost of the installation.

Additional funds will go to heart charity

It’s been suggested a permanent defibrillator could be installed at the half-way house, located at the 10th and 11th hole on the course.

If enough is raised, another point will hopefully be found for a second, portable defibrillator.

Any additional funds will be donated to a UK heart charity, the family said.

To donate, visit the Smith family’s JustGiving page.

