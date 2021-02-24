An Angus dog has got Justin Beiber and Kim Kardashian looking over their shoulders after his video on TikTok was watched more than one million times in a matter of days.

Will, a Border Collie from Carnoustie, didn’t even have to bark to have his audience captivated with his 10-second video as he took on a new TikTok challenge.

The clip which which was uploaded just six days ago, has been watched around the world, drawing in viewers from the UK, USA, Canada and Germany.

Owner, Georgia Ellie, said she had decided to do a challenge on TikTok which sees parents put a hand out in front of their child to see what they do next.

The 23-year-old adapted the challenge for her pet pooch and got the sweetest reaction from the eight-year-old collie.

During the footage a half-asleep Will – who was snoozing after a recent walk – crawled towards her hand and affectionately lay his head in Georgia’s palm whilst wagging his tail.

The heart-warming scene was accompanied by musician James Blake’s hit song, Godspeed.

Georgia added: “I never expected this reaction to this video.

“When I put the video up, the first four hours it had 20 likes on it.

“The next thing I knew it was up to 400 and then I couldn’t go on my phone for the rest of the night as it was constant notifications.

“Thousands of people had been commenting on it. I tried to reply to them all but it was going crazy.”

Will’s video has already generated over 223,000 likes, which dwarves a recent video uploaded by Kim Kardashian which mustered just over 154,000 likes.

His million views on TikTok also see him in good company alongside singer Justin Bieber, who has generated 5.4 million views from a recent video.

Georgia added: “Some of the messages we have received have been really nice.

“Three days ago it was sitting at around 890,000 views. When it hit one million views on Sunday I couldn’t believe it.

“I said I’m going to have to get him a wee plaque to commemorate him hitting that landmark.

“I might actually ditch my TikTok page and let him have his own one – he’s doing far better than me and he has not had to do much to win over the viewers.”

Will who is a rescue dog has not let his recent success go to his head as he spends time with his brothers Tipiee and Moussa.

Georgia said Tipiee has also enjoyed the limelight in recent times after competing at Crufts in 2016.

She added: “Tipiee has enjoyed being the centre of attention and I think he was taking quite bad when the photographer came and took Will’s picture.”

Also having success on TikTok is Dundee singer Be Charlotte. Her rendition of a viral sea shanty has racked up over 178,000 views.