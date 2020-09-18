Carnoustie businessman fears becoming homeless after council refuse help

A well-known Carnoustie businessman fears he could become homeless, despite council houses being available on his street.

Jim O’Neill, 61, who runs Hilly Haulage, approached Angus Council for help following the breakdown of his relationship.

He said: “My former partner and I bought a house together, however, the property is in her name.

“After the relationship broke down I continued to help pay the mortgage because I was continuing to live in the property.

“She moved out. However, she now wants to return to the house and I am going to have to move out.

“I have nowhere to go and applied to Angus Council for accommodation.”

Mr O’Neill sought temporary homeless accommodation but, after being contacted by a council housing officer, claims his application was suspended.

“I was told that they wanted to look into my financial situation,” he said.

Mr O’Neill added: “I am trying to build a business and I also suffer from ill health. I need somewhere to stay or I will definitely end up homeless.

“They offered me B&B accommodation in Montrose or Forfar but that would be no use for me as I have to continue to run my business as best I can in Carnoustie.

“Because of the situation my savings have disappeared. I have always paid my own way and have never claimed any kind of benefit.

“That’s why I can’t understand when I find myself in difficulty and ask for a bit of help from the council they turn their back on me and say they have nothing available.”

He continued: “I am aware there is homeless accommodation close to where I currently live so why can’t I be given somewhere temporary in Carnoustie?

“I understand that these houses are being sold by Angus Council. What I want to know is why can they sell these houses and who are they selling them to, when there are people like me fearing they could end up homeless?”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We will not comment on individual cases or circumstances and ask the individual to contact us directly with any concerns or questions they may have.”