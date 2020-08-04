Carnoustie-based charity founder highlights plight of people in Central Africa during pandemic

The plight of those living in Central Africa during the coronavirus crisis has been highlighted by a Carnoustie man trying to support them.

As the global battle against the virus continues, Callum Henderson, founder of Comfort International, has said that there has been “very little” focus on the situation overseas.

Mr Henderson, who set up the charity in 1999 after a visit to Rwanda, explained that one of the biggest issues the country has faced during the pandemic has been hunger.

“When coronavirus started to kick off, particularly in European countries, there wasn’t a lot happening in Africa,” he said.

“Rwanda was one of the first countries to go into lockdown, it’s a very well organised country.

“It has made huge leaps and bounds since the genocide but the big issue there was that as soon as it shut down, because people don’t have savings and don’t have big pantries full of food, people were immediately hungry.

© Comfort International/Facebook

“We got news, three days after lockdown [in Rwanda], that people we knew had not eaten for three days.

“They had no money, they now had no job and they had no reserves. There was no safety net.”

The team at Comfort International are involved in a variety of projects in Central Africa, including working with genocide survivors in Rwanda, rape survivors and displaced people in Congo, and street children in Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

© Shutterstock

Mr Henderson said: “There has been very, very little about the situation overseas.

“We have been able to do some special fundraising. We’ve managed to raise an extra £19,000 specifically for emergency feeding and we were able to send out extra funds for the Street Kids Rescue project and for vulnerable mothers and babies aswell.

“We work with Indigenous partners in all the countries. It was very difficult for them because as soon as they started buying the food they had people who were literally down on their knees asking for food from them because they were starving.

“It is the simple reality of people who have no savings, no safety net and no food.

“In Congo, the teachers have been particularly badly hit because when the schools close the teachers receive no salary because it comes from the pupils paying a little bit of money.

COVID- 19 has touched us all in some way, including many of our beneficiaries in Central Africa. Hear how lockdown has affected some of the children’s lives in Rwanda.In response to increased difficulties caused by the recent pandemic we are lifting an appeal to raise £4,800.If would like to help us in raising these funds then please follow this link where you you can make a donation 👉 https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/CIcovidresponse.#comfortinternational #alittlecanchangealife #COVID19 #appeal #rwanda #see #pray #respond #wearecomfort Posted by Comfort International on Thursday, 11 June 2020

“We were able to send funding over for food for the teachers. They have been working in really difficult situations anyway.”

Mr Henderson added that, in Rwanda, the time of year the virus began to spread posed particular issues because it coincided with the commemoration of the genocide.

He said: “The time of year that the virus was at its height is also the time of the commemoration of the genocide in Rwanda and so our partners are very often doing a lot of counselling and visiting and encouragement of the survivors’ communities. They weren’t able to do any of that this year.

“I was speaking to one of our partners who said that the survivors are saying it’s almost like being back in 1994 when there was nobody there to help them so they’ve really struggled because they haven’t had that support.”

Despite lockdown restrictions, a number of fundraising efforts have taken place to ensure that the charity has been able to continue its support to those who are struggling overseas.

Mr Henderson said that one person, a business director, has given up their complete directors’ salary to the charity, two months in a row, for emergency feeding.

And one family of five has spent the past few weeks cycling and rowing the distance from Glasgow to Kigali, Rwanda, around 4,900 miles.

He himself participated in the Virtual Kiltwalk on July 4, but doubled it by walking 50 miles in one day – walking 25 miles for himself and 25 miles on behalf of his wife, Izzy, who was struck down with coronavirus and unable to take part herself.

© Comfort International/Facebook

He praised the “extraordinary” efforts of all those who have contributed towards the fundraising over the past few months.

Anyone wishing to donate to Comfort International can do so by clicking this link.