Carnoustie Baptist Church set for a ‘more welcoming’ facelift

Carnoustie Baptist Church looks set for a makeover in a bid to bring in new members.

The church has been a fixture on the high street since the summer of 2011 and currently has a congregation of around 50 members who meet on Sunday mornings.

In plans submitted to Angus Council last month, the church outlined proposals to transform the front of the building so that it appeared “more welcoming” and would help “draw people in.”

Included in the proposals, which were drafted up by Arbroath-based architect firm Voigt Architects, are plans to remove the existing shopfront and shop window to create a new “timber-clad entrance feature.”

The plans, if approved, will also see new glass entrance doors and a side panel built at the premises to provide members of the congregation and visitors with a new modern, welcoming entrance.

Pastor John Toller described how he hoped the plans would entice more people into the church.

He said: “It has by no means an attractive frontage, and our front door is not very welcoming.

“So our desire is to make the frontage of the building more appealing, hopefully adding something to the High Street and most of all, creating a new front entrance that is far more welcoming both for church members and visitors.”

The renovation plans are part of a phased approach to improve the overall building.

Pastor Toller added: “The possibility of doing some work to the front of the building was raised very early on, and when I was called as Pastor in 2012 it was something I hoped to do at some point.

“We appointed Voigt Architects to do a feasibility study in 2015-16, and the current plans are a development of that.”

Despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, the church is optimistic the renovations can get under way soon.

“We’d hope to get started before the end of the year, or early 2021,” Pastor Toller added.

“We’re looking at working in stages starting with the entrance, then the front render/windows, then when we can, making some changes to lighting and decoration in the main room.”