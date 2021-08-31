Carnoustie attacks: ‘Keep to well-lit areas’ plea as police probes continue

People in Carnoustie are being urged to stick to well-lit areas and avoid walking alone after two separate attacks on women in the town.

Police are investigating the incidents, which happened three weeks apart.

In the first, near Craigmill Den on August 11, a woman was approached from behind by a man who pushed her to the ground.

She managed to fight him off and he ran towards Easthaven.

The second incident happened in the area of Shanwell Road at 9.45pm on Thursday August 31.

The 48-year-old victim was approached by a man in his early 20s near Shanwell Cemetery.

Police Scotland said she was “understandably shocked by the incident but thankfully unhurt”.

‘Walk with a friend, keep to well-lit areas’

In a statement released today, Chief Inspector Leanne Blacklaw, local area commander for Angus, said: “We are aware of concerns in Carnoustie and social media comments and I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing all we can to trace those responsible.

“Local residents should feel able to go about their day-to-day business, but I would urge them to remain cautious when out alone, be aware of your surroundings.

“Walk with a friend if you can, take your mobile mobile phone, keep to well-lit areas, remove earphones – these are all simple tips to keep safe.

“We have stepped up patrols in the town and I would encourage members of the public to approach officers with any concerns you may have.”

Detective Inspector Allan Thomson of Dundee CID said: “These incidents were very distressing for the women involved but thankfully neither of them were seriously injured.

“We are continuing with extensive inquiries to identify those responsible and at this time we are not linking both incidents but we do maintain an open mind that this could be the same person.

“Officers are carrying out door to door inquiries, reviewing CCTV and we will continue our investigations until we track them down.”

Descriptions of two suspects

The suspect in the first attack is described as being possibly in his 30s, around 5ft 11in, of medium/athletic build, with thin legs.

He had short dark hair and was clean-shaven. He was wearing a long-sleeved black top, black running tights and black Adidas trainers.

He was said to have a bruise on his right thumbnail.

The second suspect had a tanned complexion, was of slim build, about 5ft 6in, and was wearing a dark, thin top, dark joggers and dark trainers.

Following the second incident, residents raised concerns about walking in the secluded area, which is near Carnoustie High School.