Carnivals at Caird Park and Riverside are cancelled

A family run funfair that was due to open in Dundee earlier this month has been cancelled.

Horne’s Carnivals were due to set up shop at Caird Park last week before moving to Riverside in October, when they were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now organisers have said that after several meetings with local authorities and due to the rise in coronavirus cases they are unable to open.

Posting on social media they said: “We regret to inform all of our loyal Dundee customers that our two planned fairs at Caird Park and Riverside will not be going ahead as planned this year.

“We had our licence granted and went over and above the safety protocols set by governing bodies, however after several meetings with local authorities and a rise in Covid-19 cases we cannot open.

“We have spent a lot of money travelling to Dundee in diesel and licences and staff wages building our equipment so this is a huge blow to our company.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The convener of the Licensing Committee acting under delegated powers has decided to refuse both applications.

“There were significant concerns about operating a funfair at these locations and at the proposed times because of the recent steep rises in the number of positive cases of coronavirus, particularly among younger people.”