Scottish rockers The Fratellis are the special guests for this summer’s Carnival Fifty Six music festival, the Tele can reveal.

The band, whose hits include Chelsea Dagger, will join stars like Mark Ronson on the bill for the event at Camperdown Park over the weekend of August 12 and 13.

Barry Fratelli, who plays bass in the band, told the Tele today: “It was wonderful to get an offer to play in Scotland.

“It’s been a while since we were in Dundee.

“The last time was when we played Fat Sam’s — the atmosphere was absolutely brilliant.

“I’ve heard a bit about this new festival and it seems a great idea.”

“And with no T in the Park this year, it’s come at a good time for people.”

Tickets for the event, which also features Mark Ronson, Clean Bandit and Rudimental, are still on sale.

