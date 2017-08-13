Organisers of Dundee’s Carnival Fifty Six have warned revellers that tickets downloaded tickets for free will be rejected at the gate.

The warning comes after a link sent to competition winners was widely circulated last night.

A number of people shared the link suggesting that tickets for the second day would be given away for free.

This link, however, was meant for prize winners so they could register to collect their passes.

Upon clicking the link last night, anyone was able to enter their details and seemingly order the passes for free.

A confirmation email was then sent to their email address with the ‘ticket’.

Late last night though, festival bosses moved to clarify the position stating that the names of genuine competition winners are on a list at the box office.

Any one else who downloaded the tickets would not be granted access – unless they pay.

This morning an email was sent to those who submitted their details apologising for the error.

A statement on the Carnival Fifty Six Facebook page read: “A link was sent out to competition winners who have won weekend tickets to Carnival Fifty Six. Unfortunately there is an error with the link meaning a lot of people may have downloaded tickets that are invalid.

“If you entered a competition you will be on our winners list and the ticket barcode will be accepted tomorrow. Please note you will need ID to be accepted in.

“However, if you have downloaded tickets and have not entered a competition, your tickets will be rejected on the gates.

“Competition winners were sent the link by us or those running the competition – if you did not get the link this way your ticket will not be valid.”

Thousands of people headed to Camperdown Park yesterday for the first day of of the city’s biggest music festival in 11 years.

Mark Ronson headlined the packed Main Stage, while a Basement Jaxx DJ set had the Rhumba Big Top tent bouncing at the other end of the site.

Not going to the event today? Keep up on the latest with our live blog later on…

Here’s a round-up of yesterday’s festivities.