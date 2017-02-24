Carnival Fifty Six bosses have hailed a “phenomenal response” from the public with music fans snapping up pre-sale tickets for the new Dundee festival.

Early bird tickets, for as little as £85 for the weekend, went up for sale at 9am today for people who signed up to the event’s mailing list.

It has been revealed to the Tele that 2,000 briefs were snapped up in the first half hour.

The next chance for revellers to get their hands on tickets for the hotly-anticipated event at Camperdown Park is when they go on general sale on Monday.

Adult prices for general sale start at £90 with VIP tickets offering premium viewing and food areas – and separate toilets – on sale from £135.

Festival director Craig Blyth urged folk to get tickets as soon when they go up for grabs.

He said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response to the pre-registration sale with 2,000 tickets sold in the first thirty minutes.

“There is a massive buzz about Carnival Fifty Six across the city, and further afield, and we look forward to tickets going on general sale this Monday at 9am.

“For fans who missed out on the pre-register opportunity today we would encourage them to get their tickets as early as possible on Monday morning to avoid disappointment.”

Earlier this week the first batch of artists, including chart-toppers Mark Ronson, Clean Bandit and Rudimental, were announced for the event on the weekend of August 12 and 13.

Others appearing at the event, expected to bring in more than 15,000 people a day, include Dundee’s own Be Charlotte and The Law, along with DJ sets from the likes of Basement Jaxx and Hot Chip. A series of other dance acts are also on the bill.

Ronson will headline the Saturday night, with Rudimental closing the show on the Sunday.

Organisers say that another very special guest is still to be announced along with the bill of comedy acts and other festival entertainment.

The event is set to bring £1.5million to the local economy creating around 800 temporary jobs.

For future announcements on Carnival Fifty Six check their social media pages and the Evening Telegraph.