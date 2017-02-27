A new music festival being launched at Camperdown Park this summer could run for at least five years, the Tele can reveal.

Councillors in Dundee will meet in private today to discuss a proposal to run Carnival Fifty Six in the park up to 2021.

Officials are recommending that the move is given the green light.

It follows the announcement this week of the line-up for the event, which includes global stars like Mark Ronson and Rudimental, who will appear over August 12 and 13.

Festival director Craig Blyth told the Tele that as long as this year’s event goes to plan, there is nothing standing in the way of it becoming a recurring fixture on the city’s social calendar.

He said: “We have a five-year business plan and have been negotiating with the council to be allowed to run the festival for a minimum of five years.

“I am delighted the council is prepared to consider allowing us to do that.

“If this festival brings everything to the city that we hope it will, there should be no reason for it not to continue.

“We have big plans for the years ahead and we are confident this will prove beneficial to Dundee.

“At the moment, however, we are concentrating on getting this year’s event right.

“If we do, hopefully there should be no reason for it not to be repeated.”

Councillors will be asked on Monday to approve a “licence to occupy” for the event to be held annually at Camperdown.

Documents seen by the Tele suggest that the attendance at this year’s event will be around 15,000 a day — but that could be increased at the council’s discretion to a maximum of 19,999 people per day.

A public entertainment licence for the event has already been granted by the local authority to organisers Jigsaw Events and Management.

It is expected that the festival will generate £1.5 million for the city’s economy and offer temporary employment for up to 800 people.

People who had pre-registered were able to get their hands on tickets yesterday, with a general sale starting on Monday.

Other acts set to appear include Clean Bandit and a DJ set from Basement Jaxx.