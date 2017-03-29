It looks like all the fun of the fair might not be coming to Hilltown.

An application for a fun park, which will to go before Dundee City Council’s licensing committee later this week, is being recommended for refusal.

The bid, put forward by David Thomson from Glasgow, would see the carnival sited at Hilltown Market car park on April 5-17.

But the council’s environment department has concerns about potential disturbance being caused by the carnival and has recommended councillors refuse the application.

In a report to go before councillors, Fiona Piggot, environmental health officer, said she couldn’t support the application.

Ms Piggot said: “The site is surrounded in the immediate vicinity by residential properties.

“As such, the amenity of the residents of these properties will be affected as noise from the activities is likely to cause disturbance.

“The likely intrusion caused will be compounded by the proposed duration of the event.”

John Thomson, of Thomson Event Group of Glasgow, the applicants behind the bid, said everything possible would be done to minimise disruption and noise at the site.

He said: “We have a long record of running events of this type and we have never had any complaints about the noise level.

“Entry to the fun park is strictly by armband at the main gate. This allows us to monitor the number of public entering the fun park.

“It also allows security personnel to assess any potential trouble makers or gangs who plan to cause disruption.

“We endeavour to create a family friendly atmosphere.

“Anybody found to be causing a disruption or acting recklessly would be asked to leave.”

He said there was also a strictly no alcohol policy and that security staff would be on the lookout for anyone causing a disruption or trying to smuggle alcohol into the ground.

Mr Thomson added: “Staff also patrol the fun park looking out for anyone causing a disruption.

“All rides are surrounded with crowd barriers to form a queuing system and to help control access and exit of the rides.”

Mr Thomson said that once the park is closed, a “sweep” of the area would be held to ensure no one remained on site.