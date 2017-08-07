Revellers attending next weekend’s Carnival Fifty Six at Camperdown Park have been urged to leave the car at home.

The two-day festival, held over next Saturday and Sunday, will see thousands of fans descend on the Dundee park to enjoy acts including Rudimental and Mark Ronson.

Given its edge-of-town location, festival organisers have moved to put on special bus services to help get folk to and from the venue.

But they have also said that people shouldn’t attempt to turn up with their own vehicles — as no parking will be on offer at the site — and tighter restrictions will be in place elsewhere.

A spokesman for the festival said: “There is strictly no parking for festival-goers at Camperdown Park.

“Accessible parking is available, but this must be pre-booked. If you are driving then please use only authorised car parks.

“Do not park at the Ice Arena or on residential roads around the site as additional parking restrictions will be enforced.

“If you are going to drive we would advise to park at Bell Street or Greenmarket car parks then get the C56 Shuttle.

“A public pick-up and drop-off area will be available for your friends or family to drop you off prior to the show and then pick you up when you wish to go home.”

Two bus services operated by Xplore — the 56 and the 56a — will serve the festival site. The 56 will be picking up from Greenmarket and the 56a at Ward Road, with both dropping passengers off at the south entrance of Camperdown Park on Liff Road.

The services will run over both days of the festival, with the last bus leaving Camperdown at 1.30am, dropping off at Courthouse Square followed by Nethergate.

Day passes for the bus cost £5 or it’s £9 for a weekend pass. Regular bus users who have travel cards can pay a discounted rate of £3 per day.

Meanwhile, taxis will be able to use a dedicated area at the north gate of the park, with advance bookings advised.

Local artists including Be Charlotte, Kyle Falconer and The Law are also set to appear at the festival.

Be sure to get Friday’s Tele for a souvenir magazine previewing Carnival Fifty Six including interviews with some of the headline acts and your guide to the event.