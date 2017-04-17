Caring is sharing – Help elderly people in Perth and Kinross live independently

Looking for a flexible and rewarding job that gives people a greater quality of life? A career in care might be just what you are looking for.

Perth and Kinross is seeing a growth in its elderly population and along with it, a greater need for carers and support workers to help people live in their own homes for longer.

Perth and Kinross Council is helping independent care providers to recruit people into what can be an extremely rewarding long-term career – that benefits not just you, but the people you are helping. A career in care is varied, interesting, extremely rewarding and it really makes a difference.

Carers work closely with many different people to make sure they are well looked after and have a good quality of life.

You don’t need any care experience, just kindness, empathy, patience – all the good qualities for caring for someone.

Watch this video to learn how carer Lyndsay Clark makes a difference to the life of Anne Graham:

Care is provided by a wide range of companies in the area and many have job opportunities for people who want to make a difference to the lives of others.

All companies who provide care services for the council have now signed up to the Living Wage and fair working practices, so carers now receive a minimum of £8.25 per hour and are paid for travel time and mileage.

Carers also receive full training and will be supported to gain their SVQ qualification in Health and Social Care. The job offers flexibility – care jobs can often be fitted in around other demands such as children and family.

Diane Fraser, Head of Adult Social Care in the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership, explained: “We want to make sure people in Perth and Kinross who need care and support can live at home independently, and have the high standard of care they deserve. To achieve this we need all the companies who provide this care and support to have the caring staff they need to fill current vacancies. To help them with their search, we’re launching a campaign that asks people to consider a career in care at home – one that will really make a difference to the lives of elderly people and vulnerable people here in Perth & Kinross.”

She added: “We are looking for people of all ages and background – the main thing is that they would make an excellent carer, with qualities such as kindness, empathy, patience and being a good listener. It is very important for a carer to be compassionate and to be able to offer reassurance and support.”

To find out more about becoming a care at home worker in the Perth and Kinross area, please visit the caring page on the PKC website or text ‘CARING’ to 60777 to register your interest. Alternatively, you can call the team on 01738 475000.