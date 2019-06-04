Carers Week 2019: Campaign to raise awareness of caring and highlight issues that unpaid workers face

A celebration of carers is to take place in Dundee.

Carers Week 2019 runs from June 10-16 with a focus on getting carers connected with the communities they serve.

The annual campaign looks to raise awareness of caring, as well as highlight the issues that unpaid carers face.

Next Monday staff from Dundee Carers Centre will be on the main concourse at Ninewells Hospital offering glitter tattoos and information to unpaid carers, disabled people and their families.

Staff and volunteers from the centre will be at Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnstone Road on Tuesday, providing shoppers with information on the work carers do in the city.

On Thursday, burger restaurant Five Guys in the Overgate is offering a meal to 16 young carers.

It is on a first come, first served basis, with those interested being asked to contact the Carers Centre on 01382 200422 to book a place.

A Coldside Community Cupboard Cook and Share at the Hilltown Community Centre will take place on Thursday from 10.30am-2pm.

Also, on the same day, there will be a dementia cafe at St Mary’s Community Church for anyone who has, or anyone who looks after, someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Again there will be refreshments and activities on offer.

On Friday, at the Hilltown centre, a carer surgery will be hosted with guest Joe FitzPatrick.

Feedback from discussions at the Celebrating Carers Scotland event at the Scottish Parliament will be presented and attendees will also have the chance to ask the minister questions on public health.

The final event of the week will be a fun-filled family afternoon at the Slessor Gardens from noon-4pm on Saturday.

The event will include live music, performance groups, face painting, dance groups, sports taster sessions, information stalls and food and drink.