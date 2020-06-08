Carers Week sees a celebration of the hard work put in by Dundee individuals

Carers across Dundee are being recognised as part of Carers Week 2020.

The week, which runs from June 8-17 is an annual awareness campaign that recognises the contribution made by carers around the UK.

The theme for this years national carers week is making carers visible.

Trudy McLeay, Chair of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership added: “Carers are hugely important and never more so than now.

“Over the course of carers Week, I want to help in identifying, listening to, supporting and empowering unpaid carers, of any age, in Dundee.

“During the current coronavirus outbreak we know more people have taken on caring roles and I hope that they reach out and get access to some of the great support we have in the city.

“No one would argue that unpaid family carers should not be equal partners in care, as their care constitutes over 50% of all care provided in every local authority and NHS region of Scotland.

“It is therefore hugely important that carers are supported, as many people across the city have found themselves in a caring role.

“I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the carers who may have experienced bereavement or who have not been able to see the people they usually care for in the last few weeks. Please accept my deepest sympathies in this difficult time.”

© Supplied

Ken Lynn, Dundee City Council health and social care spokesman added: “This year it is more important than ever that we raise awareness of unpaid carers. Unpaid carers have played an enormous role during Covid-19 in supporting friends, families and members of the community who are ill or disabled.

“Our plans for carers in Dundee set out actions to achieve a caring Dundee in which all carers feel listened to, valued and supported. This is so that they feel well and are able to live a life alongside caring.”

He added: “The actions taken as part of this plan have concentrated on involving carers in the developments which has focused on building communities and services which support carers to care for others, while recognising that they are individuals with health and wellbeing needs of their own.

“Locally we are continuing to offer carers of all ages supports and services that are personalised and effective while introducing initiatives which help deliver the Carers Act.”

For more information on carers week, see carersweek.org.