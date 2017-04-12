Carer lost her job after comparing teen to monkey

A carer lost her job over a racist comment where she compared a teenager to a monkey, a court has heard.

Adele MacIntyre, 20, racially insulted ballet student Joia Raychoudhury outside a nightclub in Oban, the town’s sheriff court was told.

The incident took place in George Street in the early hours of January 15.

According to The Press and Journal, Miss Raychoudhury, a bar associate at Wetherspoons, said: “I was out with my friends from Ballet West.

“I heard Adele talking about me to my friends.

“I said, ‘if you can say it to them say it to my face,’.

“She continued to verbally abuse me.

“I remember her calling me a monkey.

“Obviously I took it as a racial comment.

“I’m mixed race. It sounded offensive.

“I just remember feeling very offended an hurt.”

MacIntyre, of Lorn Road, Dunbeg, denied making the comment.

She said Miss Raychoudhury must be making it up because they “don’t get on.”

She said they exchanged general insults, adding: “I would never be racist towards somebody. I don’t agree with racism.”

Rhys Cook, 20, who was standing nearby during the incident, gave evidence.

He said he intervened at the point of the racist comment, adding: “I only heard anything bad coming from Adele.

“I said, ‘you can’t say that,’.

“To refer to anyone of mixed race as a monkey is totally against everything I believe in.

“I was shocked, I had never heard anything like it.”

He continued: “She (Joia) was crying and saying that it was 2017 and stuff like this shouldn’t be happening. I was agreeing with her.”

Finding MacIntyre guilty of uttering a racist remark to Miss Raychoudhury, Sheriff Ruth Anderson said: “I think she needs some consciousness raising.

“This should be totally against everything that anybody believes in.

“As Miss Raychoudhury said, it is 2017, stuff like this shouldn’t be happening.”

Solicitor Jane McLaren said that MacIntyre would lose her job as a result of the conviction, and would not be able to work in care again.

Sentence was deferred to June 21.