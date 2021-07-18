Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Ex-carer accused of assaulting resident and forcing medication into his mouth at rural Perthshire facility

By Jamie Buchan
July 18, 2021, 12:00 pm
The poetry path at the entrance to the Corbenic Camphill Community
The poetry path at the entrance to the Corbenic Camphill Community

A care worker allegedly assaulted three residents at a remote Perthshire facility for adults with learning difficulties.

Graeme Stuart is accused of force-feeding one man medication at the Corbenic Camphill Community, near Dunkeld.

The 51-year-old, of Craig Rossie View, Crieff, denies all the charges against him.

He is due to stand trial in February.

The Corbenic poetry path

It is alleged that on several occasions between September 1 and 30, 2020, in Ossian House – at the centre of the community – Stuart, while acting in the course of his employment, assaulted a female resident by repeatedly seizing her on the body, restraining her against a wall and shouting at her.

Stuart is further accused of assaulting a male resident some time in November 2020, by seizing him and pulling him on the body.

The third charge Stuart faces alleges he assaulted another male resident on occasions between December 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

He is accused of repeatedly seizing the man, pulling him on the body, seizing him on the head and “forcing quantities of medication into his mouth”.

Stuart faces alternative, but similarly worded charges alleging he ill-treated and wilfully neglected the three residents, rather than assaulted them.

Stuart did not attend at Perth Sheriff Court when his case called on Friday.

Pleas of not guilty were tendered by solicitor Linda Clark.

A trial was set for February 8, with an intermediate hearing scheduled for January 20.

‘Holistic residential environment’

Located at Trochry and spread across 100 acres of land, the Corbenic Camphill Community provides day and residential care for up to 42 adults with learning difficulties.

It is part of the global Camphill family which provides a “holistic residential environment that meets the social, physical, emotional and economic needs” of its residents.

A spokesman declined to comment on the court case, but confirmed that Stuart was not longer employed at the facility.

“The safety of residents in Corbenic Camphill Community is given the highest priority,” he said. “Any cases of alleged or actual harm or assault would be investigated thoroughly and reported promptly to the relevant regulators and authorities.”

Earlier this year, inspectors investigating Covid-19 protocols at the community facility found some residents were suffering as a result of unsanctioned physical intervention techniques being used by employees.

At the time, a spokesman said the charity was “working to thoroughly address all of the findings” of the report.