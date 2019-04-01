Care workers win split shifts fight against Dundee City Council

Dundee’s care workers have said they have won their fight with the city council over proposed changes to their working days.

GMB Scotland organiser Helen Meldrum claimed the “hard-fought” victory came with the council “acceding” to the demands of the home carers to protect their jobs and wages.

She said workers were originally being “forced” to accept detrimental changes that could have resulted in the loss of thousands of pounds in wage packets.

Helen said: “The home carers of Dundee have won the hearts and minds of those they work for as the council climbs down.

“The council has acceded to home care worker demands over proposals to impose detrimental changes to their terms and conditions.

“The relief and happiness in the faces of the workers at the announcement was incredible.

“For more than two years, the predominantly female workforce has been mucked around with threats of privatisation if they did not move to split shifts or accept fewer hours and massive pay cuts,” Helen claimed.

“We’ve worked really closely with our sister trade union Unison and I’m really proud of how the women have worked with dogged determination in the face of adversity when it seemed all hope was lost.

“We’re under no illusion that unless our members had taken the decision to move to a formal ballot we would have had a significantly different outcome. No member will be forced to accept detrimental changes and will be able to keep their contracted hours. We can now move into discussions about how the workforce can grow while the needs of the service increase. We look forward to negotiations to improve the working lives of our members.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We have had very productive discussions with our trade union colleagues and will work with them on the vision for integrated health and social care.”