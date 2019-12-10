Care worker who groped colleagues at Dundee care home struck off

A care home worker convicted of sexually assaulting two of his colleagues has been banned from working in the sector.

Washington Manenji was told by care watchdogs his behaviour was “fundamentally incompatible with working in the social services profession”.

The former Ballumbie Court Care Home worker was convicted in August after Dundee Sheriff Court heard evidence from his two victims.

On November 9 2017, he groped the first woman over her clothing and attempted to hug her and rub her shoulders without consent whilst at the home.

And between December 2-3 the same year he assaulted the second woman by turning off the light in the room they were both in and groping her from behind.

He also grabbed her arm and stroked it, and rubbed her shoulders and back without consent.

One of the women had described in court how he “said nothing” as he carried out his attack.

Following a hearing at Compass House in Dundee, a panel convened by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) ordered that Manenji be struck from the register for his behaviour.

The panel concluded: “You have multiple convictions for sexually assaulting your colleagues.

“This is a very serious matter and is fundamentally incompatible with working in the social services profession.

“Your actions will have caused, or been likely to cause, emotional harm to your colleagues, who had a right to expect they could attend work without being sexually assaulted.

“The sexual assaults also took place while your colleagues were working, which aggravates them further, as your behaviour could have impacted upon the care that was given to residents.

“Given the serious nature of your offences, there are clear public protection and public interest risks posed by your continued registration.”

Manenji, a first-time offender, dodged jail and was ordered to complete unpaid work.

However, the panel decided that anything other than striking Manenji from the register would undermine “the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession” and the SSSC’s role as a regulator.

Manenji was removed from the register on December 7 following the hearing last month