A Tayside care worker who swore at a patient who needed cleaned up after visiting the toilet has been struck off.

A removal order was imposed by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) against Hilda Wood following a Fitness to Practise Panel hearing held between July 31 and August 3.

Ms Wood had been employed at the HC-One Ltd care home Finavon Court in Forfar but she was dismissed by her employer in August two years ago.

Finavon Court provides 24-hour care for 24 frail older people in two linked care homes.

The hearing found that on March 4 in 2015, Ms Wood entered a resident’s room and stated: “He has **** himself, we will need to change him.”

On the same date she was further found to have said: “If I get **** on me, I will be angry.”

And then, while giving personal care to the patient, Ms Wood was found to have lifted the man’s legs towards his head, held them and wiped him.

In doing so, she did not cover him with a towel or sheet and failed to use a protective apron.

The hearing heard this was against the man’s care plan and that she “should have been aware of the man’s dignity” when moving and handling him.

The hearing was told the allegations came to light when a fellow staff member, who witnessed the incident, made a disclosure to her employer.

In its report, the SSSC said swearing at a patient was not “acceptable behaviour”, adding: “It represents a failure to afford him the appropriate dignity and respect.”

A spokesman for the home said: “Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and wellbeing of those we support. We were deeply concerned by these allegations, which go against everything we stand for as an organisation. When the allegations were brought to our attention, we acted immediately to suspend the staff member involved, and informed all appropriate authorities.

“The member of staff was subsequently dismissed following an internal investigation.

“We have been working closely with all of the appropriate authorities and we are grateful to everyone who has assisted with this process, and to our colleagues who continue to provide the kindest care in all of our homes.”